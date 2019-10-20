US Congressional panel to discuss Kashmir issue on Tuesday

A United States Congressional hearing on South Asia with a focus on occupied Kashmir will be held on Tuesday in Washington.

In a statement, Congressman Brad Sherman said the hearing will review the humanitarian situation in Kashmir where normal life has been crippled with the arrest of many political activists and communication black-out, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said supplies of essential items including food and medicine have also been interrupted.

The people of occupied Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region continue to suffer immensely due to strict military siege imposed by India.

As per Kashmir Media Service, normal life remains crippled on the 77th consecutive day, today, in the Kashmir valley due to restrictions and gag on internet and prepaid mobile services. Despite the Indian authorities’ efforts to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir, people continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India’s recent actions in the territory.

