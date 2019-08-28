US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar raises voice for Kashmiris

MINNEAPOLIS: US Congressperson Ilhan Omar on Tuesday called for the “immediate restoration of communication” and “de-escalation” in occupied Kashmir as Indian authorities continue the clampdown and media blackout in the Muslim-majority region since Aug 5.

Taking to Twitter, Omar wrote: “We should be calling for an immediate restoration of communication; respect for human rights, democratic norms, and religious freedom; and de-escalation in Kashmir.”

We should be calling for an immediate restoration of communication; respect for human rights, democratic norms, and religious freedom; and de-escalation in Kashmir. International organizations should be allowed to fully document what is happening on the ground. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 26, 2019

Criticizing the Indian government for not allowing international organizations of human rights and media outlets in the occupied region, she said: “International organizations should be allowed to fully document what is happening on the ground.”

The Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for the 24th consecutive day, today, owing to continued curfew and other restrictions.

Occupied Kashmir is under strict lockdown since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian authorities have converted the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

