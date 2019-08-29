US Consul General visits PIA Head Office in Karachi

KARACHI: Consul General of United States for Karachi Rob Silberstein visited the head office of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and met its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The delegation of the US diplomat was briefed on PIA operations, and its improved performance. The future business plan of the airline was also shared with visiting dignitaries.

The envoy was especially apprised of the new addition in PIA’s fleet and the planned restoration of flights to New York and other cities of the US.

It is worth noting that the PIA and Civil Aviation Authority are heading towards its development phase in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The productive policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, which completes its one year, are now bearing fruit for the betterment of the national institutions.

The government is implementing a business plan for taking out the national flag-carrier from the major financial losses to transform it into a profitable institution. Sources said that PIA received 30 percent revenue during the last six months.

Comments

comments