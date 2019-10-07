US delegation briefed on govt initiatives to tackle clime change impact

ISLAMABAD: A US congressional delegation called on Prime Minister’s Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and discussed various development programmes being funded by the American government and future opportunities of collaboration in various environmental, climate change, clean energy and waste-to-energy projects.

The meeting between Malik Amin Aslam and the US delegation, which included two senators, was held at the Ministry of Climate Change.

The US delegation included Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Maggie Hassan, US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones, Chargé d’Affaires Afreen Akhter and Political Military Unit Chief Sujata Sharma.

During the meeting, the PM’s aide briefed the US delegation about the various environmental and climate change-related initiatives.

He told the delegation members that the climate change ministry has undertaken the world’s largest afforestation programme of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, launched Clean Green Pakistan Programme, banned single-use plastic bag and has developed an electric vehicle policy that would be implemented after the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nod.

He further said that the country is implementing several projects for tapping the country’s massive renewable energy potential to meet growing energy demand and boost economic growth.

“Besides, policy measures are also being taken regarding promotion of sustainable building codes in Pakistan, urban resilience and water and sanitation programmes as a part of the present government’s vision and policies for conservation and protection of overall environment, protection from climate change impacts, and safeguarding peoples’ lives and livelihoods, particularly in vulnerable communities,” he said.

US senators showed interest in supporting the present government’s environment and climate change-related programmes.

