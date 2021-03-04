US demands revival of economic, political activities in IoK

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has demanded revival of economic and political activities in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Addressing a press conference US State Department Ned Price said that Washington keeping a close eye on the development of Kashmir and added that there is no change in its policy over the disputed territory.

Ned Price said that the US will continue to support directs talks between Pakistan and Indian on the Kashmir issue. “US enjoys important relations with both Pakistan and India.”

The spokesperson made it clear that until the achievement of the collective goals.

Last week, the United States (US) had welcomed a joint statement from India and Pakistan that they have agreed to maintain a ceasefire along the disputed border in Kashmir.

Read more: Pakistan, India agree to enforce 2003 ceasefire in DGMOs hotline contact

We appreciate the move to enforce the ceasefire agreement to reduce tensions at the Line of Control (LoC) between both countries, said the spokesperson of the US State Department, Ned Price.

The US demanded from both the countries to defuse tensions along LoC.

This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress.

