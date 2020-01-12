US airs concern over detention of Kashmir leaders, internet curbs

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has aired concern over the detention of political leaders and residents as well as internet restrictions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, US acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G. Wells said Washington has been closely following a recent visit of Delhi-based envoys, including US Ambassador to India Ken Juster, to the occupied region.

“We remain concerned by detention of political leaders and residents, and Internet restrictions. We look forward to a return to normalcy,” she said.

In a statement earlier, All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Gilani, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and organisations had deplored Indian efforts to mislead the world by arranging a strictly guided visit of Delhi-based envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.

They said the tour was a desperate attempt by Modi government to show the world that all is well in occupied Kashmir.

