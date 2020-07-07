KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar gained 0.23 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback closed at 166.95 against the domestic currency at the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dollar had finished at Rs166.40 against the local unit the other day.

Meanwhile, the dollar found some traction on Tuesday, as risks from rising coronavirus cases offset strong economic data and kept a lid on confidence in an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a Monday slide, the greenback was steady on most majors and clung on near a two-week low against a basket of currencies, tracking the mood in equity markets.

The Australian dollar pulled back from a one-month high after the country’s second-most populous state announced six weeks of stay-at-home restrictions and a lockdown for the city of Melbourne to curb rising cases.

The euro sat just below a two-week high touched on Monday at $1.1311 and the pound held steady at $1.2505. The yen was flat at 107.36 per dollar.

Comments

comments