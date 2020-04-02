US Dollar sees depreciation in value against Pakistani Rupee

KARACHI: The United States Dollar (USD) registered a decline against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Thursday with a decrease of Rs0.23 in value in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

The greenback is currently being traded at Rs166.60 falling from the previous Rs166.80.

The dollar held gains on Thursday as investors rushed to the safety of the world’s most liquid currency given the massive disruption to global trade due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read More: Dollar holds gains as investors seek safety in liquidity The dollar index against a basket of major six currencies =USD stood flat at 99.588 after a gain of 0.53% overnight as the U.S. currency advanced against most of its major peers. Early on Thursday, the euro dipped 0.2% to $1.0924 EUR= after a 0.69% fall on Wednesday. Sterling fetched $1.2382 GBP=D4, up 0.2%, paring about a half its prior day’s losses.

Amid lockdowns enforced in Sindh and other parts of the country to arrest the spread of the coronavirus, the Government of Pakistan on March 31 extended the deadline for encashment of Rs40,000 denomination national prize bonds to June 30.

“The Finance Division with the approval of Minister-in-Charge, is pleased to extend the last date for encashment/redemption of Rs40,000/-denomination National Prize Bonds with immediate effect till 30th June, 2020,” read a notification issued by the Finance Division.

