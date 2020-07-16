US dollar gains 13 paisa against Pak rupee in interbank

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar gained 0.13 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback is currently trading at Rs166.80 against the domestic currency at the interbank foreign exchange market.

The Aussie dollar was last down 0.3% at $0.6988, the kiwi NZD=D3 0.2% softer at $0.6557 and the Chinese yuan CNH= fell off a four-month high in offshore trade to 6.9962 per dollar.

The euro EUR= has pulled back from a four-month top hit overnight, but remained supported in Asia at $1.1402.

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 4 paisa against US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday to close at Rs166.67.

The buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs166.7 and Rs167.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by 84 paisas to close at Rs189.02 on Wednesday.

The Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of Rs1.64 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs208.48. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Emirates Dirham increased by 1 paisa each to close at Rs44.43 and Rs45.37 respectively.

