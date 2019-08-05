US Dollar goes down to Rs158.93 in interbank market

KARACHI: The exchange rate of the dollar dropped by 18 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.93 as compared with the last closing at Rs 159.11, ARY News reported on Monday.

However, according to forex association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 157.80 and Rs 158.80.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 58 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.15 as compared with the last closing at Rs 176.57.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen jumped by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.49 against Rs 1.48, whereas the increase of 13 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 193.10 as compared with the last closing at Rs 192.97.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dropped by 04 paisa whereas Saudi Rayal dipped by 05 paisa after which they were traded at Rs 43.27 and Rs 42.36 against Rs 43.31 and Rs 42.41 respectively.

