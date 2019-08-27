US dollar reaches Rs157.25 in interbank market

KARACHI: The exchange rate of the dollar against Pakistan rupee dropped by 10 paisas in interbank to Rs157.25 as compared to the last closing at Rs157.35, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.60.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro decreased by14 paisas and was traded at Rs174.74 as compared to last closing at Rs174.88.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained the same at Rs1.48, whereas the increase of 05 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which traded at Rs192.71 as compared to last closing at Rs192.66.

On the other hand, the domestic gold price rose on Tuesday as the precious yellow metal was traded at Rs89,000 per tola.

According to details, per tola price of gold reached Rs89,000 after an increase of Rs150, whereas that of 10-gram gold rose Rs129 to Rs76,303.

