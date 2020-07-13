US dollar registers gain against PKR in interbank market

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar gained 0.10 paisa against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback is currently trading at Rs166.45 against the domestic currency at the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dollar had finished at Rs166.35 against the local unit on the last working day.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 284 points at the start of day’s trading in the market. The KSE-100 index is currently trading at the level of 36,475 points.

On July 9, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that its foreign exchange reserves rose by $810 million to $12.04 billion during the week ending on July 3.

According to the central bank’s weekly report, the increase has been attributed to proceeds of $1,000 million as loan disbursement from China to Pakistan.

During the week, the SBP also made government’s external debt payments of $231.2 million.

