US dollar sinks to three-month low against rupee

KARACHI: The dollar dropped to a three-month low against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee appreciated by Rs 0.28 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the local currency closed at Rs164.04.

The dollar closed at Rs164.32 on the other day.

Other currency rates

British Pound (GBP) to PKR buying is Rs211.50 and selling is Rs213.00. Euro to PKR buying is Rs191.50 and selling is Rs193.00.

PSX witnesses bullish trends

The Pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 39,172.48 points against 39,072.47 points on the last working day, with a positive change of 55.01 points (0.14%).

A total of 406,036,915 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 409,945,188 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.359 billion against Rs12.589 billion previous day.

