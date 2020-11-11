Web Analytics
Under-fire US Embassy Islamabad apologises for controversial retweet

us-embassy islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) Embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday came in for a lot of flak for retweeting a political post by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Feeling the heat, the embassy said in a Twitter statement: “The U.S. Embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorization. The U.S. Embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages.”

It apologised for “any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorized post.”

Earlier today, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari hit out at the embassy over the retweet, saying: “US Embassy still working in Trumpian mode in support of convicted absconder & intervening brazenly in our internal politics! Monroe Doctrine also died centuries ago! US Embassy must observe norms of diplomacy – so if fake then clarify thru tweet; if not then apology tweet needed.”

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tweeted: “This is utterly absurd, how can u @usembislamabad retweet against our PM @ImranKhanPTI containing derogatory remarks? This is against diplomatic protocols. An apology is needed with immediate clarification if fake or hacked. @ForeignOfficePk must take required action.”

 

