US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: United States (US) Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, Mr Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISPR reported on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to ongoing efforts for the success of the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

Both leaders shared the steps taken in this regards and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.

On the occasion, Zalmay Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s wholehearted support to the process and expressed hope that others would follow in same vein.

“Pakistan will play its role to enhance all efforts for peace towards fullest potential,” said COAS Bajwa.

Read More: Trump reiterates offer to meditate on Kashmir dispute

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the United States special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad of Pakistan’s full cooperation for the restoration of long-lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Talking to US peace envoy for Afghanistan, who called on him at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that Pakistan was in contact with all stakeholders, including the US, for Afghan peace process.

On the occasion, PM Imran said,” Peace and stability in Afghanistan are in Pakistan’s own national interest.” He underscored the need for initiating an intra-Afghan dialogue to end the war in the country

Comments

comments