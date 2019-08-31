ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the announcement of US House Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir is a major development.

He said the meeting of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs will prove to be quite useful regarding Kashmir dispute, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis, particularly the Pak-American community who made a key contribution to internationalize the issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said “we are highlighting the Kashmir issue across the globe and it is the reason that issue is being discussed at every forum.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will forcefully raise the Kashmir issue during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Septemeber 29.

Occupied Kashmir is under strict a lockdown since 5th August when Narendra Modi-led Indian government announced the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to the severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

