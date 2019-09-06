US urges India to respect human rights in occupied Kashmir

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed a continuing concern over the recent grim situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The US State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus, while talking to media in Washington said, “We continue to be very concerned by widespread detentions, including of local political and business leaders, and the restrictions on the residents of the region.”

“We are also concerned about reports that internet and mobile phone access continues to be blocked in certain regions,” Ms Ortagus said, adding, “We urge authorities to respect human rights and restore access to services such as the internet and mobile networks.”

Meanwhile, Kashmir Media Service reported that the Indian authorities have further tightened curfew and other restrictions in the occupied territory to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the repeal of the special status of the territory and taking out Muharram processions, today.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops deployed in every nook and corner of the territory continue to restrict millions of people to their houses since August 5, when Narendra Modi-led Indian government revoked special status of occupied Kashmir.

The humanitarian crisis in the Kashmir valley is aggravating as people are facing acute shortage of daily commodities like milk, baby food and life-saving medicines while pharmacies and medical stores have run out of stocks.

