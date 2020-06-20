US man kills friend while showing off gun

26 year old Sean Cook was shot to death at his friends house in Palm Harbor, Florida while the two were playing video games in the living room.

Sean Cook visited his friend Shea Harkins at his house after which Harkins retrieved a Colt M4 rifle he had been customizing before his friend arrived arrived, local police stated.

Harkins shot Cook while showing him what he had thought was an unloaded gun, the police stated further after Harkins confessed to the shooting and testified.

Harkins told detectives he returned to the bedroom and pointed the rifle at his friend as a joke, at which Cook casually remarked “What, are you going to shoot me?”

Harkins admitted in front of the police that he pulled the trigger on what he thought was an unloaded weapon.

Deputies said the gun had a bullet in the chamber, which struck Cook in the chest. Cook was pronounced dead at Mease Countryside Hospital at 8:55 p.m. Shea Harkins has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

