US media appreciates PM Khan’s “chicken plan”

The “chicken plan” of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was announced as a national anti-poverty program on November 29 met a ruthless mockery in the domestic politics of Pakistan, nevertheless, the American media commends the “chicken” strategy of Khan.

According to details, an article published in The Washington Post acknowledged the backyard poultry project of Premier Khan that he borrowed from Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The article carries several accounts of Pakistani citizens advocating the “chicken plan” and detailing its numerous merits which will subsequently alleviate the poverty from the country.

The premier while addressing a ceremony to mark 100 days of his government’s rule on November 29, had said the government will provide eggs and chickens to women living in the rural areas, so they can start their own poultry business.

“The project has been tested and the government will provide injections to them for raising the chickens faster,” he had contended.

It may be recalled that, in 2016, Microsoft founder Bill Gates had explained why chickens are the vital solution in poverty eradication.

“I’ve met many people in poor countries who raise chickens, and I have learned a lot about the ins and outs of owning these birds. (As a city boy from Seattle, I had a lot to learn!) It’s pretty clear to me that just about anyone who’s living in extreme poverty is better off if they have chickens.” Gates had said in his personal blog.

