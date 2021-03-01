US Mission to Saudi Arabia announces reopening routine visa services

RIYADH: The US Mission to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced it is reopening the routine non-immigrant visa services in limited numbers at its embassy in Riyadh and consulates general in Jeddah and Dhahran.

The US Mission said that the health and safety of their workforce and customers remained paramount as they continue to implement safeguards to them safe. It is due to these cautions that the visa appointments are extremely restricted in numbers and are subject to change.

The consular sections advised applicants to schedule appointments only when they have made tentative travel plans but prior to the final purchase of tickets.

Mission consular sections will continue to prioritize US citizen services, immigrant visas, students, and emergency nonimmigrant visas.

Separately earlier today, the Supreme Committee of Oman has decided to close all commercial activities in the Sultanate’s governorates between 8 pm and 5 am from Thursday, March 4 until March 20 as measures to curtail Covid-19 spread.

The decision is reportedly taken against the rapid spread of infection in particular.

The selective lockdown covers all restaurants, cafes, and cafeterias inside tourism installations, while also the home delivery services. However, it exempts fuel filling stations, health facilities, and pharmacies from closure.

