US should assert pressure on India over Kashmir issue: Jaleel Abbas Jeelani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Jaleel Abbas Jeelani has said that the US should assert pressure on India over occupied Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Jeelani said voices are being raised from the US and the UK’s congress for the people of Kashmir.

He said India can face more pressure from other countries of the globe if it does not stop atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The former ambassador while criticising the Indian brutalities in the held valley urged the United Nations (UN) to play an active role and make sure the solution of the conflict according to its resolutions.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump had once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump had said, “India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir as you know. I think [it] is a little bit less heated right now than [what] it was two weeks ago.”

“I get along with both countries very well,” Trump said, adding “I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That [offer] is out there.”

The occupied Kashmir is continuously under military siege from August 5, since the BJP government scrapped its [Kashmir] special status from the Indian constitution.

