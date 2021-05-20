US progressives seek to block arms sale to Israel

Progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led efforts Wednesday to block US arms sales to Israel, a move that was unlikely to succeed but highlighted tensions among Democratic lawmakers grappling with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A clear majority of Republicans back Israel in its military confrontation with Gaza that authorities say has claimed more than 220 Palestinian lives and killed 12 people in Israel.

Democrats are more divided, leaving President Joe Biden’s administration under pressure from his party’s liberal flank.

“At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending direct attack weaponry to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu to prolong this violence,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement.

“The harsh truth is that these weapons are being sold by the United States to Israel with the clear understanding that the vast majority of them will be used to bomb Gaza,” added Rashida Tlaib, a US congresswoman of Palestinian origin.

The United States is Israel s largest supplier of military equipment.

Congress was formally informed on May 5 of the latest sale to Israel s defense ministry, totalling $735 million.

According to congressional rules, lawmakers have until Thursday to present and approve a resolution opposing the sale if it is to be blocked.

Comments

comments