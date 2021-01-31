Web Analytics
US public safety dept ‘mistakenly’ issues alert for ‘Chucky’ doll

chucky doll us texas amber alert

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a strange alert featuring two characters, Chucky and Glen, from the Child’s Play horror series.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the Amber Alert, a message issued for search of missing or abducted children, was a test that was accidentally sent out.

Chucky is described as wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt” and “wielding a huge kitchen knife.” Chucky’s son, Glen Ray, is described as wearing a “blue shirt and black collar.”

The AMBER Alert System, which stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, was started in Dallas-Fort Worth when broadcasters and police worked together to create an early warning system in an effort to find abducted children.

The acronym AMBER was created to remember Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered in Arlington in 1996.

