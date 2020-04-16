US reports nearly 2,600 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday posted nearly 2,600 additional deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.

A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 pm Eastern Time (0030 GMT Thursday), compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 — higher than any other nation.

The figures came after President Donald Trump earlier in the evening said “the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases,” and he will announce Thursday the first plans for lifting coronavirus lockdowns.

According to Johns Hopkins, the number of cases in the US reached 636,350.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that he will announce guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday.

“It is clear that our aggressive strategy is working,” he told a news conference. “The battle continues but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases.”

Trump added that “these encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalize guidelines for states on reopening the country.”

He said he would discuss this in a news conference on Thursday, “announcing guidelines.”

Facing a tough re-election in November, the Republican president has been bullish on reopening the world s largest economy as soon as possible.

The US has been battered by the coronavirus, with nearly 633,000 confirmed cases, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, by far the highest number in the world.

The virus has claimed almost 28,000 lives throughout the country — also the world s highest.

