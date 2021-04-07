Web Analytics
US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million in funds

US restores aid to Palestinians

The United States said Wednesday it was restoring assistance to the Palestinians severed under former president Donald Trump with an announcement of $235 million.

President Joe Biden’s administration said the United States would again support the UN agency caring for Palestinian refugees with a contribution of $150 million.

The United States will also offer $75 million in economic and development assistance for the West Bank and Gaza and $10 million for peacebuilding efforts.

The funding is in addition to $15 million earlier announced by the United States in Covid assistance to the Palestinians.

The Biden administration has been restoring relations and support for the Palestinians although stopping short of unveiling any new peace initiative to resolve the historic conflict.

Shortly after Biden’s inauguration in January, the United States said it would restore the Palestine Liberation Organization’s liaison office that was shut down by Trump.

