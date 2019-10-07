In meeting with US senators, PM stresses early resumption of US-Taliban talks

ISLAMABAD: US Senators Christopher Van Hollen and Margaret C. Hassan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Interacting with them, the prime minister appreciated “the continued active interest” of the US Congress, including the two senators, in the volatile situation in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister said the ongoing lockdown in the occupied territory for over two months, refusal of Indian authorities to lift the curfew, and acute shortage of basic necessities, including medicine and food, were grave violations of the fundamental human rights and international humanitarian law.

He said the international community must also take cognizance of the grave consequences of Indian actions for regional peace and stability and should act immediately. He added the relationship between Pakistan and the US was based on mutual trust and partnership for peace.

The senators affirmed that they would work for a broad-based and long-term relationship with enhanced trade ties between the two countries.

Discussing the regional situation, Prime Minister Khan noted that both the country had a shared interest in advancing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s continued commitment to the facilitation of a political solution to a nearly two-decades-long conflict, he underlined the importance of early resumption of the US-Taliban peace talks.

Senator Christopher Van Hollen, who visited Miran Shah on Oct 5, appreciated the development work in the area. He also acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers and civilians as part of its successful drive against the menace of terrorism.

The two Senators, who visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Oct 6 and held meetings with the president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said that they shared concerns on the current humanitarian situation caused by Indian actions. They expressed their resolve to continue to remain engaged on the issue

