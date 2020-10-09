Residents of Virginia, a southeastern US state, have been warned to stay away from a small, hairy and venomous caterpillar reportedly spotted in the eastern part of the state.

Officials of the Virginia Department of Forestry said they have received reports of the puss caterpillar, one of the most venomous caterpillars in the US, in a few eastern Virginia counties. They can be found in “parks or near structures”.

“If you find the caterpillar, leave it alone and let its natural enemies control their populations— there are a number of other insects that will prey on them at different stages of their life cycle,” the officials said.

Theresa Dellinger, a diagnostician, said, “It’s not going to reach out and bite you, but if someone brushes up against that hair, it’ll release toxins that you’ll have a reaction to.”

That reaction can include an itchy rash, vomiting, swollen glands and fever, according to the University of Michigan. It can also cause pain.

Such creature is not commonly found in the state as they are usually sighted farther south, in states like Texas and Missouri.

“With changes in our climate, we’re seeing some insects change their population,” Dellinger said.

“But it’s too soon to tell. Caterpillars, moths and butterflies all have cyclical periods, it’s all about the right time, and the right conditions.”

She explained, “If someone is susceptible to bee stings, treat it like one.” “Go ahead and seek medical treatment, if you have had bad reactions to other insects in the past.”

