US student killed in UP accident, family alleges she was eve-teased

BULANDSHAHAR: A girl student was killed in a road accident while trying to evade eve-teasing in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar.

The incident happened near Chauraura Mustafabad village on Garh Highway at 11 am on Monday (August 10).

Sudiksha Bhati, a teenager and a student of Babson College in Massachusetts, was home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She was expected to return to the US on 20 August and wanted to visit her maternal uncle once before leaving.

So she set off for her uncle’s with a relative on his bike. However, the family alleges, at some point, two men on a motorcycle started following them.

According to police, Sudiksha, along with her paternal uncle Nigam Bhati, was on her way to her maternal uncle’s home. The two were on a scooty bike. They had reached near Chauraura Mustafabad village on Bulandshahar-Garh highway when the bike collided with a Bullet.

Police confirmed that 17-year-old Sudiksha, who was riding pillion, died on the spot. Sudiksha’s uncle was seriously injured in the accident. Police further added that the riders of the Bullet immediately fled from the scene. Police helped Nigam reach the hospital.

Sudiksha’s family alleged that the two boys on the Bullet were trying hard to overtake the scooty. According to the family, the boy suddenly came in front of the scooty and applied brakes. So, Nigam lost control over the scooty and he fell on the road along with Sudiksha.

Sudiksha hails from a village in Uttar Pradesh. A keen student, she was granted a scholarship worth crores of rupees to continue her education in the US, said her family.

