The United States and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments, according to a joint statement released by the U.S. and Afghan governments on Saturday.

“The Coalition will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months following the announcement of this joint declaration and the U.S.-Taliban agreement…subject to the Taliban’s fulfillment of its commitments under the U.S.-Taliban agreement,” the statement said.

The U.S. would initially reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 within 135 days of the U.S.-Taliban agreement, which was set to be signed in the Qatari capital of Doha in the afternoon.

The fruit of more than a year of on-and-off talks, the agreement lets Trump claim a major foreign policy success, a prize that has eluded him on North Korea, Venezuela, Iran and other priorities.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in Kabul on Saturday that the United States would remain committed to Afghan security forces and while the signing of the historic accord was a good step, the road ahead would not be easy.

“This is a hopeful moment, but it is only the beginning. The road ahead will not be easy. Achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan will require patience and compromise among all parties,” Esper said while standing next to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“If the Taliban uphold the agreement, the United States will begin a conditions-based, and I repeat conditions-based, reduction in forces,” Esper said.

He added if the Taliban did not live up to commitments, the United States would not hesitate to nullify the agreement.

In Doha, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Taliban must keep its promise to cut ties with Al Qaeda and keep fighting Islamic State. He also called on the group to embrace progress achieved by women and girls since 2001.

