US welcomes Pak-India ceasefire agreement

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has welcomed a joint statement from India and Pakistan that they have agreed to maintain a ceasefire along the disputed border in Kashmir.

We appreciate the move to enforce the ceasefire agreement to reduce tensions at the Line of Control (LoC) between both countries, said the spokesperson of the US State Department, Ned Price.

The US demanded from both the countries to defuse tensions along LoC.

This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress.

Terming Pakistan an important ally of the United States, the US State Department spokesperson added that they are in favour of direct talks between Islamabad and New Delhi on Kashmir and other issues.

The role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process was also lauded.

On Thursday, in a major development for peace in the region, Pakistan and India had agreed to strict enforcement of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) and other border sectors.

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India had contacted and also discussed the existing mechanism of the hotline.

The DGMOs had discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

