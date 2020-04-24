USD appreciates against PKR after long period of depreciation

KARACHI: The US dollar (USD) registered appreciation against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the interbank market on Friday after consistent depreciation, ARY News reported.

According to details, the value of the greenback surged by 0.22 paisa today to trade at Rs160.20 in the interbank market.

Earlier on April 7, the US dollar hit an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market.

The value of the greenback surged by 0.92 paisa today to trade at Rs167.90 in the interbank market.

Dollar had soared by Rs9.23 during the preovious high.

The first major depreciation came on April 17, The Pakistani rupee rose by Rs3.38 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

According to forex dealers, the rupee appreciated by three rupees and traded at Rs163.50.

