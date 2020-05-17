Use of herbs helped during coronavirus, says Governor Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail who had recently tested negative for coronavirus after remaining 17 days in quarantine, has said use of herbs could help in coronavirus disease, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking on his experience of the life in isolation, Sindh governor said Sana Makki (Senna leaves) and ginger water benefited him during coronavirus infection.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had tested positive for coronavirus infection on April 27.

“Coronavirus is not a disease that compulsorily ends in death,” Sindh governor said while talking to media.

“One can defeat the disease by following precautionary measures,” Ismail said.

“Use of herbs could help you most in this disease,” he said.

“Sana Makki (Senna leaves) and ginger water benefited me during coronavirus infection”, the governor said.

“You have to remain in contact with your doctor during the ailment, as, there is no specific medical treatment of this disease so far,” he added.

Senna leaves (Sana Makki) is a medicinal herb used to treat constipation and also to clear the bowel before diagnostic tests. Senna leaves also used for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), hemorrhoids, and weight loss.

While, ginger has a very long history of use in various forms of traditional/alternative medicine. It has been used to help digestion, reduce nausea and help fight the flu and common cold.

