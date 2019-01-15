With Nigar not even having a clue about her name and her father moving into an old age home, Balaa’s last episode was as gripping as the whole play.

Nigar, the manipulative woman everyone hated, was left penniless in a mental asylum as her husband Taimur (played by Bilal Abbas) avenges the deaths of her sisters and the mistreatment of her mother.

The man uses gaslighting tactic to drive Nigar mad and cuts her hair in the same fashion as she cut his mother’s hair. Penniless, Nigar’s father had to live in an old age home.

On the other hand, Taimur gets Saba (Azekah Daniel) as his wife and plans to live “happily ever after” but soon after his marriage, he tells Saba that he isn’t as happy as he would have been had she not run away and if his mother was alive to see this day.

Nigar’s brother Junaid (played by Asad Siddiqui) seems to be the only winner in the situation as he grows out of love of money, fame or life and wants to live like a harmless man waiting for his sins to be washed away by death.

Viewers were full of praise for all Samina Peerzada throughout the play but the last episode saw fans of Ushna Shah and Bilal Abbas taking to social media to laud their performance.

As Ushna posted a BTS shot from the last episode, fans showered praise on her for first essaying the role of a manipulative and greedy woman and then a psychopath with magical ease.

While some of her fans bestowed upon her awards, others posted emojis crying over what she did to herself.

“So far it was ur best acting 😊 nigaar deserved that ending but still I felt sorry for her, it was kind of mixed feelings … I actually cried when u even didn’t remember ur name 😑 u and bilal make best on screen couple,” wrote one fan.

The most interesting comment, however, was when one fan wrote this:

“Mujhy to abi b lg raha k you’ve become a psychopath , even when you are in your senses in this bts.😂 I meant to say, you did justice to your role. Well done girl!!!!”

Bilal Abbas’s fans too expressed joy over how he is growing as an actor as probably everyone was amazed by his acting skills for he effectively brought to screen both the aspects of Taimur’s personality, especially his transformation into a revenge-hungry man.

And the journey Ends here!

Another Amazing Show Ended and we love every bit of it.#BilalAbbasKhan You won our hearts with such an amazing acting! 👏👏

Shine on boy!!@bilalabbas_khan#Balaa #Taimoor #LastEpisode pic.twitter.com/uCHlGk2fAC — Nimra Khan (@Nimra_Khan241) January 14, 2019

#Balaa #BilalAbbasKhan

Wow! The last episode was a true denoument- furiously dramatic but restrained never over the top. Ushna excelled – Bilal continues to go from strength to strength and Sajjad was quite remarkable too. What a drama – so many good performances- a true treat. — Chenab Chandel (@ChandelChenab) January 14, 2019

