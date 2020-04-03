Ushna Shah tries her hands at cooking in self-isolation

Popular actor Ushna Shah tried her hands at cooking for the first time in a decade during self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared that she cooked for the first time in ten years and made use of available ingredients in the kitchen.

“I cooked for the first time in a decade and it’s absolutely amazing,” she wrote along with a photo of the Pasta she made.

“Thanks to my buddy chef Basim Khund who made the recipe within minutes based on the ingredients I had and guided me step by step over the phone. You genius,” she added thanking her friend who helped her.

Ushna shared her Fish Pasta turned out great.

The Balaa actress was also seen doing yoga in quarantine.

