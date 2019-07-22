Aneel Mussarat calls on Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Famous British-Pakistani businessman Aneel Mussarat called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by principal secretary and spokesman to the chief minister, secretary specialised health & medical education and secretary communication and works (C&W).

After meeting the Punjab chief minister, Mussarat announced to establish a hospital in every division in partnership with the provincial government.

He said, “Modern hospitals will be established in areas facing the paucity of healthcare facilities so that the patients could get modern facilities near their homes. Modern emergencies and trauma centers will be established in these hospitals and the local community will also be given ownership of the medical institutions.”

“It is sanguine that Punjab is moving towards the right direction and the chief minister Usman Buzdar is serving with commitment and hard work. The overseas Pakistanis are also happy with the practical measures are taken for public welfare and we will move side-by-side with the Punjab’s chief minister in this journey,” he added.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the announcement of Aneel Mussarat about establishing hospitals in nine divisions of the province and reiterated that government is committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the general public.

He said that the provincial government is following a comprehensive program of providing best treatment facilities to the common man. The chief minister detailed that Nishtar-II hospital project is being completed in Multan with the cost of billions of rupees.

Similarly, work is being in progress on a cardiology hospital project in DG Khan. Meanwhile, mother-and-child hospitals are being set up in remote areas of the province, he added.

CM Buzdar said that the collaboration of the private sector will be welcomed in the health sector.

“The investors should take maximum benefit of investment-related opportunities and Punjab government will provide the best available facilities to them. The investors are VIPs for us in the new Pakistan and our doors are open for them.”

He said that no one could dare to extort commission or mint any bribe in the rapidly changing Pakistan of today. Similarly, any investment-related file will not succumb to any bureaucratic snafu and investors will be provided necessary assistance at every level, the chief minister concluded.

