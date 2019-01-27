MIANWALI: Lashing out at opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for criticising Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he will become the best chief minister.

“Shehbaz Sharif said wrong things about Usman Buzdar,” the prime minister regretted while addressing the convocation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Showering praise over CM Buzdar, he said the incumbent Punjab CM would become the best chief executive of a province for he knew the sufferings of commoners. “Usman Buzdar won’t use the position to make quick bucks nor would he make his sons billionaires. He will use his power for the good of the people.

PM Khan also criticised opposition parties, saying they didn’t let him talk in Parliament.

He lamented that the country’s farmers were not familiar with new technologies being used the world over to increase crop yield. “Our cow produces a mere six litres milk while that in the US yields 26 litres. We don’t even utilise water and urea in a better way.”

He vowed to introduce modern technology, especially in the agriculture sector, in the country for sustainable development. “Accountability and meritocracy are the hallmarks of democracy and no country in the world has made progress without them”.

He said the government was answerable to the people of the country and everyone in the government was accountable for spending public money.

Khan stressed the need for learning from failures by righting wrongs. He congratulated the successful graduates and their parents and extended gratitude to the people for making donations for the university.

