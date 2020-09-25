LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar chaired provincial cabinet huddle to discuss investment prospects and issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to cement plant, ART News reported on Friday.

CM Buzdar has streamlined the procedure to issue licenses for the cement factory establishment in the province. He was briefed in the meeting that about 23 proposals have been submitted for the establishment of new cement plants.

He stressed that the industries and investments will create more jobs and opportunities for the people and advised the authorities to make the protocols speedy.

The provincial chief was further briefed that five proposals will get NOCs by the next month while other proposals will be disposed of soon.

It costs around Rs30 to- 40 billion to set up a cement plant, the huddle told CM to which the CM said that the province shall facilitate the investors by all means possible. Buzdar directed the authorities to expedite NOC issuance to encourage the investors.

Usman Buzdar has, however, expressed satisfaction on the performance of institutions in facilitating the industries. He commended the works of industry department and relevant offices for the smooth execution of their duties.

READ: Cement consumption in Pakistan grows 5.04 pc in August

He noted that for the investments and revenues to arrive in the province it was imperative to make way for industrial development. He directed the committee to streamline the issuance of licenses and NOCs for the plants and execution of the procedures to encourage the investments.

It is key to note that the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) said earlier this month that the collective consumption of cement across Pakistan grew 5.04 percent to 3.520 million tonnes.

Comments

comments