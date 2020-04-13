LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has called for national unity to fight coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has claimed 91 lives so far and infected more than 5,000 people, ARY News reported on Monday.

Usman Buzdar in message said COVID-19 has badly disrupted routine and business activities across the globe including Pakistan, the worker class is facing difficulties in earning bread and butter for their families in the lockdown.

“Helping underprivileged section of the society is PTI’s foremost responsibility”, the chief minister said and added that Pakistan under the leadership of PM Imran Khan is fighting the virus outbreak efficiently.

Terming the government’s programme to help the needy masses as transparent, he said the government will provide the basic facilities to the people at their doorstep.

He said Pakistan is the first country in the developing world, which has announced relief package amid coronavirus outbreak.

Usman Buzdar advised the opposition parties to avoid playing politics at this moment and collectively help the masses.

