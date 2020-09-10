Seven-member committee formed to finalise schedule of Punjab LG polls

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formed a seven-member committee for reviewing the arrangements of local bodies elections across the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

CM Usman Buzdar chaired a session for the organisation of local government polls in Punjab. However, the participants of the session failed to make a final decision regarding the local bodies’ election.

During the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that the new local government system will empower citizens at the grassroots level. He said that the provincial authorities have restored funds for the local governments which will begin a new era of development in every city and village after the appropriate distribution of resources in accordance with the public needs.

Read: Funds released for local governments by Punjab govt: CM Buzdar

The chief minister vowed that the government will ensure transparency in the utilisation of funds, whereas, the local government institutions should not neglect to fulfil their responsibilities.

He said that modern machinery is being provided to LG institutions by the Punjab authorities for maintaining cleanliness situation in all cities and tolerance will not be shown over negligence in the clearance of drainage nullahs.

The chief minister formed a seven-member committee for finalising the schedule of the LG polls. The committee headed by Punjab law minister Raja Basharat will comprise two provincial ministers, additional chief secretary interior, secretary local government and concerned officers.

The committee will present its recommendations to the Punjab CM Usman Buzdar next week.

