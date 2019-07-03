Will root out corruption and hold those involved accountable: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar today (Wednesday) expressed firm resolve to root out corruption from Pakistan and punish the looters and plunderers, ARY News reported.

In a statement the Chief Minister said that corruption worth billions had eaten away at the country’s economy like termite.

Those involved in malpractice have filled their personal bank accounts and let the country go to the dogs, he added further.

He also slammed the opposition and termed their attempts to start a campaign against the current government as ‘hollow and empty’.

“Imran Khan has given new hope to the nation and transparent, honest leadership will ultimately form ‘Naya Pakistan’,” claimed Buzdar.

Buzdar also reiterated his stance on corruption and promised accountability of the corrupt.

