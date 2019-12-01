Govt makes all-out efforts to set direction of the country: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the present government has made all-out efforts to put the country of the right direction, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the conspiracies to destabilise the country will be failed. He added that the country is heading towards sustainable developments under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister was of the view that some elements wanted to create hurdles in the development of Pakistan. He said that the nation as given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for five years and the present government will complete its tenure.

He criticised that the past governments ruined the institutions through corruption and such elements have been exposed by PM Khan. Buzdar said they will eliminate corruption from the country under the leadership of the premier.

