CM Usman Buzdar fears second wave of coronavirus

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has warned that the province could face a second wave of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his statement released from Lahore here today, CM Usman Buzdar said neglecting health-related guidelines to contain coronavirus spread can result in a spike in the infection cases.

He urged masses to exercise SOPs and wear face masks while going to public places.”The situation of coronavirus is under control in Punjab, but the negligence of masses can turn the tables.”

The Punjab chief minister said that the province reported 115 new coronavirus infections and two deaths in the past 24 hours.

The overall death toll in Punjab has reached 2,245 with 1,814 active cases.

The province carried out 10,066 tests in the past one day taking the overall number to 13,18,330.

CM Buzdar said that as many as 96,069 people have recovered their health so far in the province

