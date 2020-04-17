LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday approved the recruitment of 10,000 constables in Punjab police and ordered to immediately fill vacant posts, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Punjab chief minister chairing a meeting in Lahore has ordered to recruit 10,000 police officers across Punjab on the merit base.

Usman Buzdar ordered to hire 5000 police constables this year, while the remaining 5000 posts will be filled in the next fiscal year.

The chief minister earlier ordered to purchase 500 more police mobiles on an immediate basis. He said that around 318 police vans would be purchased this year with a cost of Rs1.2 billion.

“As many as 47 police vans will be given to Punjab Highway Police this year with a cost of Rs200 million and around 21 vehicles would be purchased for Punjab Elite Force.

He also directed to make 45 police stations immediately functional by completing the reconstruction work. Usman Buzdar said that govt will take measures to make police stations public-friendly across Punjab.

