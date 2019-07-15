CM Usman Buzdar vows to resolve lawyers’ fraternity issues

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday lauded the role of the lawyers’ fraternity’s role for the democracy and supremacy of the rule of law in the country.

This he said while talking to Lahore Bar Association President Asim Cheema, who called on him at his office in Lahore.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, secretary finance, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO Lahore, and other concerned authorities were in attendance in the meeting.

The chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is striving hard to bring change in the life of a common man.

“The lawyers’ community plays a compelling role to provide justice to the common man and their service in this regard can’t be ignored”, he maintained.

He said they will not only take measures to solve issues of lawyer community but will also give them resources, as being a lawyer he is fully aware of their problems.

Buzdar said dispensary of Lahore Bar Association will be upgraded.

He directed Commissioner Lahore Division to visit that dispensary and take necessary steps for its up-gradation.

