CM Usman Buzdar calls for effective measures against dengue

LAHORE: Showing concern over the increasing number of dengue cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a thorough report from the Secretary Health, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While issuing directives from Lahore, he said the plan devised for control of dengue should be implemented effectively. “Special heed should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.”

The chief minister directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to mobilize field teams for this purpose.

He said immediate measures should be taken for early disposal of accumulated rain water.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had on Aug 26 declared an emergency at Rawalpindi hospitals to combat rising cases of dengue fever.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmeen visited Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospitals and inquired about patients’ health and the medical facilities being provided to them.

She directed all the MS to tenure all medical facilities at the hospitals and warned of strict action over any negligence in providing healthcare facilities to the patients.

