Punjab CM visits e-library of Nishtar Park Sports Complex

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday paid a visit to e-library of Nishtar Park Sports Complex, ARY News reported.

The chief minister reviewed facilities of digital learning room and auditorium at the library, whereas, he also visited the in-door gymnasium.

CM Buzdar distributed prizes among top performer teams in different games and awarded Rs500,000 prize cheque to the team that won final of Wheelchair T20 Asia Cup 2019.

The players of snooker team that won world championship have also received cash prizes from the chief minister.

On the occasion, CM Buzdar said that the provincial government is following a comprehensive policy to promote healthy activities across the province.

Terming youth the country’s asset, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said on March 2 that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led provincial government is working on a comprehensive plan for the welfare of young people.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Taimoor Khan in the provincial capital.

The minister gave CM Buzdar a briefing on the performance of his department.

The chief minister further said the youth have to take the country forward and stressed the need for promotion of sports for a healthy environment in the province.

