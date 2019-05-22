CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of torturing housemaid in Gujranwala

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has taken notice of torturing a housemaid in Gujranwala on Wednesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per details, the provincial chief executive has sought a report from commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO) into the matter.

Buzdar has also directed to take legal action against the responsible persons and asked to provide best treatment facilities to the girl, who was brutally assaulted.

On Tuesday, a 10-year-old domestic worker was subjected to brutal torture in Gujranwala.

The minor maid, Jina Karamat had said that she was poured on boiling water and sprinkled chilies on her wounds by her mistress over mistakenly smashing a plate in WAPDA town, area of Gujranwala.

She had said that her mistress, Uzma also chopped off her hair as a punishment. Later, her mistress dropped the minor maid near her house in a critical condition.

Her parents shifted the minor Jina to Lahore hospital for treatment where her condition was said to be out of danger.

Gujranwala Saddar police had confirmed the torture incident and added that they were conducting raids to arrest the mistress. The officials said that Uzma managed to escape from her house after the incident.

