Punjab CM, acting governor discuss welfare projects, working relationship

LAHORE: The Speaker of Punjab Assembly and acting governor, Pervaiz Elahi, has met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar where he discussed matters of mutual interests, welfare projects and working relationship, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Both high-ups agreed to increase working relationship in order to produce good results from the ongoing efforts for the welfare of the nationals.

It has been decided to continue joint efforts for the prosperity and development of the province.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar reiterated that the provincial government will take the coalition political party along with it. He said that the Punjab government is moving ahead with the agenda of public welfare despite severe criticism on non-issues continued by the opposition parties.

He said that the citizens of the province were completely neglected by the previous government.

“Pakistan has now put on the path of positive change and the new local government system will serve the nationals in maximum capacity. We are bringing a new LG system which would provide maximum relief to a common man,” said Punjab CM.

Pervaiz Elahi reiterated support to CM Usman Buzdar on behalf of his political party to provide relief to the nationals. The Speaker Punjab Assembly censured former chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif, saying that the exhibitory moves of ‘Khadim-e-Aala’ were exposed before the nation and now the opposition parties have no agenda to protest against the present government.

