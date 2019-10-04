CM Buzdar pays visit to PKLI, inaugurates dialysis unit

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) where he inaugurated dialysis unit, ARY News reported.

The provincial government provided 36 dialysis machines installed at Unit 2 of the institute.

After inaugurating the unit, CM Buzdar met patients admitted there and inquired after the health and the quality of facilities being provided at the medical centre.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities at the hospital.

While talking to media, CM Buzdar said that standard medical facilities are being provided at PKLI to the patients suffering from kidney and liver diseases.

He announced that the construction of the hospital’s building will be completed by the end of this year, whereas, six operation theatres will be functionalised in mid-October.

He detailed that PKLI doctors have successfully conducted operations of three liver and 31 kidney transplantation. CM Buzdar added that there will be an increase of 475 beds after the construction of three floors of the hospital.

The chief minister vowed that the Punjab government will not make any cut in resources allocated for the health department. During his visit, CM Buzdar directed infrastructure development department to expedite the work.

