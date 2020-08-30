Web Analytics
Surveillance system upgraded on modern lines: Punjab CM

Usman Buzdar Punjab PSCA Muharram security

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that surveillance system has been upgraded on modern lines and effective security measures were taken during Youm-e-Ashur, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CM Usman Buzdar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters and reviewed the security arrangements on Youm-e-Ashur. He also inspected the security arrangements made during Muharram processions through CCTV cameras and he was also briefed over the monitoring system.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements during Muharram processions across the province. He said that foolproof security measures were adopted on Youm-e-Ashur. The surveillance system was improved on modern lines and the security forces are fully ready to foil all plans of anti-state elements.

CM Buzdar directed police and local administration to ensure implementation of security plan till the attendees of all processions disperse.

